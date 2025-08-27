Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers playing the Athletics.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (78-56) vs. Athletics (62-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

DET: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 12-4, 3.68 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.72 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Casey Mize (12-4, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Morales (1-0, 1.72 ERA). Mize and his team have a record of 14-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team has a record of 12-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Morales starts, the Athletics have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Morales starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.4%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +118 to cover, while the Athletics are -142 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Tigers-Athletics on Aug. 27, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 55, or 62.5%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 43 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 128 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 62-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 100 total times this season. They've finished 44-56 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 28-43 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (39.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-60-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 71-62-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Greene has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .260 and slugging .401.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the major leagues.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .239 with a .474 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 103 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .489 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 26th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .274 with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 37th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 104 hits, a team-high for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz has 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 51 walks while batting .307.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/26/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

