Najee Harris 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris is the 40th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 168.6 points a year ago (20th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Najee Harris Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|168.6
|52
|20
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.8
|149
|48
Najee Harris 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Harris posted a season-high 18.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 54 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7.9
|20
|70
|0
|2
|1
|0
|79
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|7.4
|17
|69
|0
|2
|1
|0
|74
|Week 3
|Chargers
|8.6
|18
|70
|0
|5
|5
|0
|86
|Week 4
|@Colts
|7.3
|13
|19
|0
|6
|3
|0
|73
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|7.7
|14
|42
|0
|2
|2
|0
|77
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|18.2
|14
|106
|1
|2
|2
|0
|122
|Week 7
|Jets
|16.2
|21
|102
|1
|1
|0
|0
|102
Najee Harris vs. Other Chargers Rushers
The Chargers ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Harris' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Najee Harris
|263
|1,043
|6
|50
|4.0
|Justin Herbert
|69
|306
|2
|6
|4.4
|Kimani Vidal
|43
|155
|0
|4
|3.6
|Hassan Haskins
|34
|89
|2
|13
|2.6
