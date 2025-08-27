FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Najee Harris 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris is the 40th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 168.6 points a year ago (20th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Najee Harris Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points168.65220
2025 Projected Fantasy Points76.814948

Najee Harris 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Harris posted a season-high 18.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 54 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons7.92070021079
Week 2@Broncos7.41769021074
Week 3Chargers8.61870055086
Week 4@Colts7.31319063073
Week 5Cowboys7.71442022077
Week 6@Raiders18.2141061220122
Week 7Jets16.2211021100102

Najee Harris vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Harris' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris2631,0436504.0
Justin Herbert69306264.4
Kimani Vidal43155043.6
Hassan Haskins34892132.6

Want more data and analysis on Najee Harris? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

