Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (65-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-75)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW, and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-174) | PIT: (+146)

STL: (-174) | PIT: (+146) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)

STL: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-6, 4.33 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 3-7, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (12-6) to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7) will take the ball for the Pirates. Gray and his team are 13-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's 10 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Mlodzinski's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.8%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Pirates reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-174) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are -146 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +125.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The Cardinals-Pirates game on Aug. 27 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 50.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won three of five games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 127 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 64-63-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 35 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 9-20 (31%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 68-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.310/.372.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up 122 hits with a .414 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 154th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a team-best .333 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 with 19 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

