Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (65-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-75)
- Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSMW, and SportsNet PT
Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: STL: (-174) | PIT: (+146)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-6, 4.33 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 3-7, 3.89 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (12-6) to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7) will take the ball for the Pirates. Gray and his team are 13-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's 10 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Mlodzinski's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.
Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (61.8%)
Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Pirates reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-174) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+146) on the road.
Cardinals vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are -146 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +125.
Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Cardinals-Pirates game on Aug. 27 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 50.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year St. Louis has won three of five games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 127 opportunities.
- The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 64-63-0 in 127 games with a line this season.
- The Pirates have won 35 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.2%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 9-20 (31%).
- The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-69-6 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have put together a 68-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
- Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.
- Masyn Winn has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.310/.372.
- Lars Nootbaar has 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up 122 hits with a .414 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 92nd in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 154th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.
- Andrew McCutchen has a team-best .333 on-base percentage.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 with 19 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.
Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head
- 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!