Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (76-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | CIN: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | CIN: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | CIN: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | CIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-1, 4.61 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-6, 3.05 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.05 ERA). Ohtani's team is 3-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Reds have a 12-9-0 ATS record in Lodolo's 21 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 5-6 in Lodolo's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Reds moneyline has Los Angeles as a -190 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +160 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Dodgers are +110 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -132.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Reds on Aug. 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 67 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 29 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 55-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds are 35-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The Reds have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-71-6).

The Reds have collected a 67-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 140 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .612. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 135th.

Freddie Freeman is batting .302 with a .501 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .275 with a .319 OBP and 75 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.453) while pacing the Reds in hits (141). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 59th in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .362 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .374.

He is 59th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer is batting .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Austin Hays is batting .268 with 13 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

8/26/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/25/2025: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

