START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

DeAndre Hopkins posted 91.0 fantasy points last year, 50th among all NFL wide receivers. The Baltimore Ravens WR is currently the 63rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

DeAndre Hopkins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points91.016550
2025 Projected Fantasy Points66.917369

DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Game-by-Game

Hopkins accumulated 20.6 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 86 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears0.81180
Week 2Jets0.92190
Week 3Packers13.376731
Week 4@Dolphins3.142310
Week 6Colts5.464540
Week 7@Bills-0.211-20
Week 8@Raiders2.932290

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Hopkins' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeAndre Hopkins8056610511
Zay Flowers11674105947
Rashod Bateman724575698
Mark Andrews69556731115

Want more data and analysis on DeAndre Hopkins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

