DeAndre Hopkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeAndre Hopkins posted 91.0 fantasy points last year, 50th among all NFL wide receivers. The Baltimore Ravens WR is currently the 63rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

DeAndre Hopkins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 91.0 165 50 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 66.9 173 69

DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Game-by-Game

Hopkins accumulated 20.6 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 86 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 Jets 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 Packers 13.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 3.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 Colts 5.4 6 4 54 0 Week 7 @Bills -0.2 1 1 -2 0 Week 8 @Raiders 2.9 3 2 29 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Hopkins' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeAndre Hopkins 80 56 610 5 11 Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15

Want more data and analysis on DeAndre Hopkins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.