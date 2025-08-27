DeAndre Hopkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
DeAndre Hopkins posted 91.0 fantasy points last year, 50th among all NFL wide receivers. The Baltimore Ravens WR is currently the 63rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
DeAndre Hopkins Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|91.0
|165
|50
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.9
|173
|69
DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Game-by-Game
Hopkins accumulated 20.6 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 86 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0.9
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|13.3
|7
|6
|73
|1
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3.1
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|5.4
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|-0.2
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 8
|@Raiders
|2.9
|3
|2
|29
|0
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Hopkins' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|DeAndre Hopkins
|80
|56
|610
|5
|11
|Zay Flowers
|116
|74
|1059
|4
|7
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45
|756
|9
|8
|Mark Andrews
|69
|55
|673
|11
|15
