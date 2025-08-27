Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (76-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-5, 3.96 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (10-5) for the Cubs and Carson Whisenhunt (1-1) for the Giants. Rea's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Giants have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Whisenhunt's four starts with a set spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Whisenhunt starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.9%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +128 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -154.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Giants contest on Aug. 27 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 57, or 64.8%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 49-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 59 of 128 chances this season.

In 128 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-68-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-28).

San Francisco has a record of 17-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (45.9%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-65-6).

The Giants have covered 43.5% of their games this season, going 57-74-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 122 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 50th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (127) this season while batting .256 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 141st, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Nico Hoerner has hit four homers with a team-high .370 SLG this season.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .319 OBP and 87 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with four walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-high OBP (.372), and paces the Giants in hits (124). He's batting .252 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 51st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .223 with 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .404 to pace his team.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

