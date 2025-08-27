Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the San Francisco Giants.
Cubs vs Giants Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (76-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-68)
- Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ
Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | SF: (+108)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-5, 3.96 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA
The probable starters are Colin Rea (10-5) for the Cubs and Carson Whisenhunt (1-1) for the Giants. Rea's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Giants have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Whisenhunt's four starts with a set spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Whisenhunt starts this season -- they split the games.
Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (58.9%)
Cubs vs Giants Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +108 underdog despite being at home.
Cubs vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +128 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -154.
Cubs vs Giants Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Giants contest on Aug. 27 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been victorious in 57, or 64.8%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 49-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 59 of 128 chances this season.
- In 128 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-68-0 against the spread.
- The Giants have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-28).
- San Francisco has a record of 17-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (45.9%).
- The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-65-6).
- The Giants have covered 43.5% of their games this season, going 57-74-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 122 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 50th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (127) this season while batting .256 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 141st, and his slugging percentage 15th.
- Nico Hoerner has hit four homers with a team-high .370 SLG this season.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .319 OBP and 87 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Suzuki takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with four walks and an RBI.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has a team-high OBP (.372), and paces the Giants in hits (124). He's batting .252 and slugging.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Willy Adames is hitting .223 with 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Heliot Ramos is slugging .404 to pace his team.
Cubs vs Giants Head to Head
- 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
