Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (67-50) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-61)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-200) | LAA: (+168)

DET: (-200) | LAA: (+168) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

DET: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 10-4, 3.50 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-9, 5.85 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (10-4) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (3-9). Mize's team is 11-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Angels have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Kochanowicz's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have an 8-7 record in Kochanowicz's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.7%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +168 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -126.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Angels game on Aug. 10 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 46, or 63%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 55-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have gone 38-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Los Angeles has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-49-5).

The Angels have gone 63-51-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .271 with 56 walks and 59 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .243 with 23 doubles, 25 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Riley Greene has a team-high 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .502.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 92 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

McKinstry has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 100 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .230 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 139th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .391 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .267 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Jo Adell has 14 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 27 walks while batting .232.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

