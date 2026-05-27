Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (21-34) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-34)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and ABTV

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

DET: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-210) | LAA: -1.5 (+172)

DET: +1.5 (-210) | LAA: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-3, 2.47 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-3, 2.44 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (2-3, 2.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (6-3, 2.44 ERA). Mize and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Angels are 8-3-0 ATS in Soriano's 11 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in four of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Tigers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +102, and Detroit is -120 playing at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Angels are +172 to cover, while the Tigers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on May 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

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Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 13 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 54 chances this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 26-28-0 against the spread.

The Angels are 15-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 14-22 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (38.9%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-29-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 27-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .395 while slugging .427.

Among qualified batters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 69th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Riley Greene is slashing .306/.404/.444 this season and leads the Tigers with an OPS of .847.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Dillon Dingler has 40 hits and is batting .227 this season.

Matt Vierling has been key for Detroit with 30 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Vierling has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 45 hits with a .395 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .234 and slugging .479.

He ranks 104th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Zach Neto is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 110th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .262.

Jorge Soler is batting .214 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/26/2026: 10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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