Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Padres Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (27-27) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22)
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | SD: (+130)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | SD: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-2, 1.62 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-2, 5.05 ERA
The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.05 ERA). Sanchez and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. When Buehler starts, the Padres have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.
Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (55.2%)
Phillies vs Padres Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +130 underdog at home.
Phillies vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +114 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -137.
Phillies vs Padres Over/Under
- Phillies versus Padres on May 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
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Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (55.3%) in those contests.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 53 opportunities.
- The Phillies have an against the spread record of 16-37-0 in 53 games with a line this season.
- The Padres have won 54.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-11).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Diego has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-30-1).
- The Padres have a 30-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 52 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Schwarber has 45 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .233 with 31 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Among qualifiers, he is 112th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Schwarber brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.475) powered by 16 extra-base hits.
- Marsh has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Xander Bogaerts has put up 45 hits, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .245 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 90th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Sheets is batting .253 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Miguel Andujar is batting .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and five walks.
- Manny Machado is batting .170 with five doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
Phillies vs Padres Head to Head
- 5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
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