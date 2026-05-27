Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (27-27) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | SD: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | SD: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | SD: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | SD: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-2, 1.62 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-2, 5.05 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.05 ERA). Sanchez and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. When Buehler starts, the Padres have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in five of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (55.2%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +130 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +114 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -137.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

Phillies versus Padres on May 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (55.3%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 53 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 16-37-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 54.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-11).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Diego has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-30-1).

The Padres have a 30-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 52 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber has 45 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .233 with 31 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifiers, he is 112th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Schwarber brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.475) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Marsh has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Bryson Stott has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has put up 45 hits, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .245 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 90th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets is batting .253 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Miguel Andujar is batting .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and five walks.

Manny Machado is batting .170 with five doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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