Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (22-33) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-25)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Reds.TV

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

NYM: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | CIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 3-1, 1.73 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-2, 3.97 ERA

The Mets will call on Huascar Brazoban (3-1) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (4-2). When Brazoban starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Brazoban's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have an 8-3-0 ATS record in Abbott's 11 starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.1%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Reds, New York is the favorite at -120, and Cincinnati is +102 playing on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Reds are +164 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

Mets versus Reds, on May 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 14 of 34 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 20-35-0 against the spread in their 55 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 57.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

In the 52 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-18-1).

The Reds are 32-20-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .293. He has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .571.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .595, fueled by an OBP of .274 and a team-best slugging percentage of .321 this season. He's batting .228.

His batting average ranks 120th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 151st, and his slugging percentage 148th.

Bichette brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with .

Carson Benge has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.307/.330.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 43 hits, an OBP of .264 plus a slugging percentage of .312.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart a has .352 on-base percentage to pace the Reds. He's batting .256 while slugging .478.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 76th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz's 62 hits and .518 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .266.

JJ Bleday is batting .287 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

5/26/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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