Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Angels Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (21-33) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-34)
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and ABTV
Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-132) | LAA: (+112)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 3.83 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-3, 4.55 ERA
The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (2-3) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-3). Montero's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Montero starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Angels have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels are 2-6 in Kochanowicz's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (61.7%)
Tigers vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -132 favorite at home.
Tigers vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +158 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -192.
Tigers vs Angels Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Angels on May 26, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.
- This year Detroit has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 26-27-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've finished 14-25 in those games.
- Los Angeles is 11-17 (winning only 39.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-29-0).
- The Angels have collected a 26-27-0 record against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is batting .282 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .410.
- He is 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- McGonigle will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Riley Greene is slashing .311/.404/.451 this season and leads the Tigers with an OPS of .854.
- His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 52nd.
- Dillon Dingler has 40 hits and is batting .231 this season.
- Matt Vierling has four home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.
- Vierling heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has 45 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .239 and slugging .489.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Trout enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Zach Neto has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- His batting average is 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 69th in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel is batting .257 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .214 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.
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