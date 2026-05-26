Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (21-33) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-34)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and ABTV

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

DET: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 3.83 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-3, 4.55 ERA

The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (2-3) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-3). Montero's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Montero starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Angels have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels are 2-6 in Kochanowicz's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.7%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -132 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +158 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -192.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Angels on May 26, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 26-27-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've finished 14-25 in those games.

Los Angeles is 11-17 (winning only 39.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Angels have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-29-0).

The Angels have collected a 26-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .282 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .410.

He is 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

McGonigle will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene is slashing .311/.404/.451 this season and leads the Tigers with an OPS of .854.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Dillon Dingler has 40 hits and is batting .231 this season.

Matt Vierling has four home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Vierling heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 45 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .239 and slugging .489.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Trout enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .257 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .214 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!