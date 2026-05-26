Red Sox vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Braves Game Info

Boston Red Sox (22-30) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TBS, NESN, and BravesVsn

Red Sox vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | ATL: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | ATL: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146)

BOS: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.40 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 2-0, 3.00 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Ranger Suarez (2-2) versus the Braves and Spencer Strider (2-0). Suarez and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves are 3-1-0 ATS in Strider's four starts that had a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Strider start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.3%)

Red Sox vs Braves Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Braves Spread

The Red Sox-Braves game on May 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 16-19 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 20-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have gone 6-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Atlanta is 6-6 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Braves have played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-27-3).

The Braves have put together a 34-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.376) and total hits (50) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .522.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to 17 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.348/.426.

Rafaela takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .238 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 36 hits, an OBP of .266 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Duran brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is leading the Braves with 55 hits. He's batting .263 and slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 64th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Ozzie Albies paces his team with a .428 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is hitting .289 with five doubles, 11 home runs and seven walks.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks.

Red Sox vs Braves Head to Head

5/17/2026: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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