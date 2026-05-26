Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (25-29) vs. Miami Marlins (26-29)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and Marlins.TV

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

TOR: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.73 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-3, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Braydon Fisher (2-1) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-3) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Fisher has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Fisher's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Marlins are 5-6-0 against the spread when Alcantara starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (50.6%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Blue Jays, Miami is the underdog at +116, and Toronto is -136 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover, and the Marlins are -192.

The Blue Jays-Marlins contest on May 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 11-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 53 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 25-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 5-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Miami has gone 4-11 (26.7%).

The Marlins have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-21-1).

The Marlins have put together a 24-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .372.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (61) this season. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 15th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Clement takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Daulton Varsho is batting .265 with a .420 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .215 with a .294 OBP and 27 RBI for Toronto this season.

Okamoto enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a double.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .391 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins. He's batting .311 while slugging .476.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Edwards heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Liam Hicks has racked up 47 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a .474 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .195 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 30 walks.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/25/2026: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/24/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/29/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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