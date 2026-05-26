Reds vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the New York Mets.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Mets Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (28-25) vs. New York Mets (22-32)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Reds.TV

Reds vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 6-1, 1.83 ERA vs TBA (Mets)

The Reds will give the ball to Chase Burns (6-1), while the Mets' starter has not yet been announced. Burns and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Burns starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2.

Reds vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.3%)

Reds vs Mets Moneyline

The Reds vs Mets moneyline has Cincinnati as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog at home.

Reds vs Mets Spread

The Reds are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +146 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -178.

Reds vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Mets on May 26 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Mets Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-6 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 51 chances this season.

The Reds are 31-20-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 21.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-11).

New York is 2-7 (winning only 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mets have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-28-4).

The Mets have a 20-34-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 82nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 60 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Spencer Steer has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Steer takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .270 with a .377 OBP and 21 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .294 with four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .323 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .227 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 121st in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge a has .313 on-base percentage to pace the Mets.

Marcus Semien is hitting .219 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Reds vs Mets Head to Head

5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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