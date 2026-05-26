Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (28-26) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196)

PIT: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 3-2, 2.89 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) to the mound, while Jordan Wicks will answer the bell for the Cubs. Ashcraft and his team are 5-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ashcraft's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). Wicks did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.6%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +162 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -196.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Cubs game on May 26, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (60%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 53 opportunities.

The Pirates are 27-26-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have put together an 8-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-24-0).

The Cubs have gone 21-32-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 49 hits, batting .265 this season with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .551.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Lowe hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .251 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Reynolds heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.454) powered by 21 extra-base hits.

Cruz has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Spencer Horwitz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Horwitz has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Michael Busch paces his team with a .358 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .230 while slugging .393.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Ian Happ's 39 hits pace his team.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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