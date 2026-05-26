Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (24-30) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-17)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Rays.TV

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-108) | TB: (-108)

BAL: (-108) | TB: (-108) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 1-5, 4.87 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 3.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (1-5) to the mound, while Griffin Jax (1-2) will get the nod for the Rays. Baz and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Baz's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Rays have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Jax's five starts that had a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in three of Jax's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.3%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Rays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-108) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Rays on May 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 16-15 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 54 opportunities.

The Orioles are 24-30-0 against the spread in their 54 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have compiled a 13-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 13-9 (59.1%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-23-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 31-19-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 48 hits, which leads Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .235 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 49 hits. He's batting .254 while slugging .363.

He is 80th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three walks and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.420) powered by 22 extra-base hits.

Adley Rutschman is batting .254 with a .325 OBP and 26 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 58 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .503 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .314.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Junior Caminero is hitting .265 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .268 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Chandler Simpson paces his team with a .347 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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