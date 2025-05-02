Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Los Angeles Angels.
Tigers vs Angels Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (20-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-18)
- Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and FDSDET
Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-198) | LAA: (+166)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.34 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 4.50 ERA
The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (3-2) against the Angels and Jose Soriano (2-4). Skubal's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Angels are 1-5-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)
Tigers vs Angels Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Angels moneyline has Detroit as a -198 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +166 underdog at home.
Tigers vs Angels Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are -113 to cover, and the Angels are -106.
Tigers vs Angels Over/Under
- Tigers versus Angels on May 2 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.
Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (75%) in those contests.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 32 opportunities.
- The Tigers are 19-13-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. They've finished 8-14 in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-14-1).
- The Angels have put together an 11-19-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 27 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .549.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Gleyber Torres is hitting .300 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .316 with 16 walks and 16 runs scored.
- McKinstry brings an 11-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter has seven home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout is hitting .179 with a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .264.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 159th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .325 OBP. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .370.
- He is currently 92nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Logan O'Hoppe has a team-best slugging percentage (.581) and paces the Angels in hits (26).
- Jorge Soler is hitting .234 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
Tigers vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
