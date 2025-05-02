Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:21 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (20-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-18)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSDET

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-198) | LAA: (+166)

DET: (-198) | LAA: (+166) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106)

DET: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.34 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 4.50 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (3-2) against the Angels and Jose Soriano (2-4). Skubal's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Angels are 1-5-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

The Tigers vs Angels moneyline has Detroit as a -198 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +166 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are -113 to cover, and the Angels are -106.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on May 2 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (75%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 32 opportunities.

The Tigers are 19-13-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. They've finished 8-14 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-14-1).

The Angels have put together an 11-19-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 27 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .300 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .316 with 16 walks and 16 runs scored.

McKinstry brings an 11-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has seven home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is hitting .179 with a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .264.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 159th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .325 OBP. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .370.

He is currently 92nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has a team-best slugging percentage (.581) and paces the Angels in hits (26).

Jorge Soler is hitting .234 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

