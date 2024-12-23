Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSOK

The Washington Wizards (4-22) are heavy underdogs (-18) as they attempt to stop an 11-game road slide when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and FDSOK. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Thunder vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -18 226.5 -1786 +980

Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (91%)

Thunder vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 17 times over 27 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 9-16-1 this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 11 times out of 26 chances.

The Wizards have hit the over 50% of the time this year (13 of 26 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-5-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in six of 13 home matchups (46.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 14 games (35.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than away (.333, 4-7-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 50% of the time this year, both at home (seven of 14) and away (six of 12).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.7 points, 5 assists and 5.9 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 20.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 44% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (seventh in league).

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 8.7 points, 4.5 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

