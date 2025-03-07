Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (51-11) are favored (-2) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-35) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2 226.5 -134 +114

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (87.5%)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-23-1).

The Trail Blazers have played 63 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 34 times out of 63 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 32 of 63 set point totals (50.8%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 31 home games, and 18 times in 31 road games.

In home games, the Thunder eclipse the total 61.3% of the time (19 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 48.4% of road games (15 of 31 contests).

This season, Portland is 18-12-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-14-1 ATS (.545).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 56.7% of the time at home (17 of 30), and 45.5% of the time on the road (15 of 33).

Thunder Leaders

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Isaiah Joe averages 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Alex Caruso averages 6.1 points, 2.8 boards and 2.6 assists.

Kenrich Williams is averaging 5.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Deni Avdija averages 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Trail Blazers receive 12.5 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3 boards and 5.3 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.