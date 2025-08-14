FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Logan Evans
  • Records: Orioles (53-66), Mariners (67-53)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.47%

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Blue Jays (70-50), Cubs (67-51)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.67%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.33%

Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Edward Cabrera
  • Records: Guardians (62-56), Marlins (57-62)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 52.08%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 63.25%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 36.75%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Mets (64-55), Braves (51-68)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.70%
  • Braves Win Probability: 38.30%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Twins (56-63), Tigers (70-52)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.36%
  • Twins Win Probability: 39.64%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, COLR and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.77%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 40.23%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

