Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14
Thursday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Orioles (53-66), Mariners (67-53)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.47%
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Blue Jays (70-50), Cubs (67-51)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.67%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.33%
Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Guardians (62-56), Marlins (57-62)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.08%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.25%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.75%
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Mets (64-55), Braves (51-68)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -198
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.70%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.30%
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Twins (56-63), Tigers (70-52)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.36%
- Twins Win Probability: 39.64%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.77%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.23%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.