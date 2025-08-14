Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 14

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, MASN2 and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Logan Evans

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Logan Evans Records: Orioles (53-66), Mariners (67-53)

Orioles (53-66), Mariners (67-53) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Orioles Win Probability: 45.47%

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MARQ

SNET and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Boyd

Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Blue Jays (70-50), Cubs (67-51)

Blue Jays (70-50), Cubs (67-51) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.67%

51.67% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.33%

Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL

CLEG and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Edward Cabrera

Tanner Bibee vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Guardians (62-56), Marlins (57-62)

Guardians (62-56), Marlins (57-62) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.08%

52.08% Guardians Win Probability: 47.92%

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Jesús Luzardo

Brad Lord vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)

Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.25%

63.25% Nationals Win Probability: 36.75%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO

SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Bryce Elder

Kodai Senga vs. Bryce Elder Records: Mets (64-55), Braves (51-68)

Mets (64-55), Braves (51-68) Mets Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Braves Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.70%

61.70% Braves Win Probability: 38.30%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET

MNNT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Tarik Skubal

Bailey Ober vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Twins (56-63), Tigers (70-52)

Twins (56-63), Tigers (70-52) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Twins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.36%

60.36% Twins Win Probability: 39.64%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, COLR and ARID

Fox Sports 1, COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Bradley Blalock vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)

Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.77%

59.77% Rockies Win Probability: 40.23%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.