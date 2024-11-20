Thunder vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KATU and FDSOK

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) are heavy underdogs (+13) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Paycom Center. The game airs on KATU and FDSOK. The point total is 224 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 224 -952 +610

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (86.8%)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total seven times out of 14 chances this season.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (seven of 14 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-4-0) than it does in away games (4-2-0).

At home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 55.6% of the time (five of nine games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of road games (two of six contests).

This year, Portland is 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-2-1 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 50% of the time this season, both at home (four of eight) and away (three of six).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 28.7 points, 5.1 boards and 6.3 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Luguentz Dort averages 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant averages 16.9 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 9.6 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Scoot Henderson averages 11.5 points, 2.9 boards and 5 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the floor.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

