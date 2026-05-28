Most Goals in a World Cup Tournament

Few things in life earn an athlete fame faster than lighting up the scoreboard at the World Cup.

The following is a list of the greatest tournaments ever for goal scorers. A testament to how hard it is to score at this level is that not even one of these players appears twice on this list. No one in history has ever sustained this elite level of goal scoring over the course of multiple tournaments. Not Pele. Not Messi. No one.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup History: Most Goals in a World Cup

Player Country Year Goals Just Fontaine France $1,958.00 13 Sandor Kocsis Hungary $1,954.00 11 Gerd Muller W Germany $1,970.00 10 Eusebio Portugal $1,966.00 9 Guillermo Stabile Argentina $1,930.00 8 Ademir Brazil $1,950.00 8 Ronaldo Brazil 2002 8 View Full Table ChevronDown

The gold standard for dominating a World Cup is France’s Just Fontaine in 1958. Drafted to the roster at the last minute in 1958 after Thadee Cisowski went down, Fontaine went berserk with 13 goals. He rifled a hat-trick past Paraguay, struck braces against Yugoslavia and West Germany, and then poured in 4 more in the 3rd-place rematch with Germany. He scored with his right foot, his head, and from the penalty spot. Averaging north of 2 goals per game, he carried France to the semifinal that year. Injuries meant 1958 was Just Fontaine’s only World Cup, which makes his record even crazier.

Four years before Fontaine, Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis had set the bar with 11 in 1954. Playing for the Magical Magyars, a side unbeaten for 4 years and expected to lift the trophy, he banged in 4 goals against South Korea, 3 versus West Germany, and 2 apiece against Brazil and Uruguay. His movement in the air and knack for being a step ahead of defenders left coaches scrambling to copy his style. Yet Hungary still fell in the Miracle of Bern as West Germany pulled off the upset in the rematch.

West Germany’s Gerd Müller treated the 1970 World Cup like his personal shooting practice. He opened with back-to-back hat-tricks against Bulgaria and Peru, then added a pair in the quarter-final win over England. Muller’s name appeared again in the scoresheet in the semi-final against Italy. West Germany finished third that year, but Müller’s 10 goals earned him the Golden Boot and a place in history as 1 of 3 players all-time with double-digit goals in a single World Cup.

Portugal’s Eusebio blew up the 1966 tournament with 9 goals. He struck for 2 against Bulgaria, got through against Brazil once, and then single-handedly rescued Portugal in the quarter-final versus North Korea, scoring 4 times to flip a 3-0 deficit. He converted a penalty against England in the semis and knocked in another in the third-place match against the Soviet Union. Dubbed the Black Panther, Eusebio’s pace and thunderous shot from those rippling quads made him unmarkable. He took home the Golden Boot and dragged Portugal to third in their debut World Cup, which is a spot in which most teams are fine simply winning a group game.

This is the second time already we’ve mentioned a player going for 4 goals in a single game. Let’s explore the highest single-match scoring explosions in World Cup history:

Player Team Goals (vs) Year Oleg Salenko Russia 5 vs Cameroon 1994 Ernst Williamowski Poland 4 vs Brazil 1938 Ademir Brazil 4 vs Sweden 1950 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 4 vs W Germany 1954 Just Fontaine France 4 vs W Germany 1958 Eusebio Portugal 4 vs N Korea 1966 Emilio Butragueno Spain 4 vs Denmark 1986

Not all high totals come with titles. Brazil’s Ademir led the 1950 scoring charts with 8, courtesy of a 4-goal match against Sweden. However, Uruguay’s shocking upset win denied him and his Brazilian teammates a winner’s medal.

Sandor Kocsis' Miracle Magyars in 1954 had not lost a single match in 4 years. They were a powerhouse the likes of which no one had seen and haven't seen since. Kocsis went off for 4 goals against West Germany in the group stage, but was held in check by the Germans in the rematch. West Germany got 'em, snapping Hungary's 69-match unbeaten streak with a stunning 3-2 upset in the finals, dubbed the Miracle of Bern.

Russia’s Oleg Salenko owns the single-match scoring record at the World Cup. He is also the most recent player on that single-match scoring list, pulling off his 5-goal explosion in the USA in 1994 against Cameroon. This was the final group stage match that year. Russia was heavily favored in the contest, which took place at Stanford Stadium in California. Not only did Salenko set the single-game record with 5 goals, but Cameroon's Roger Milla set another record by scoring a goal at age 42, the oldest player to ever score in the World Cup.

High-Scoring World Cup Performances in Recent Years

Recent tournaments haven’t produced double-digit goal totals, but a few performances still jump off the page. Germany’s Thomas Müller scored 5 in 2010, including a hat-trick against England. Plus, he added 3 assists. Muller repeated the 5-goal feat in 2014, joining his countrymate Miroslav Klose as the only player to score 5+ goals in back-to-back World Cups.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez won the 2014 Golden Boot with 6 goals, capped by a stunning chest-and-volley against Uruguay. Rodriguez's claim to fame is that he scored in each match of that 2014 run.

Qatar 2022 brought fireworks. France’s Kylian Mbappe exploded for 8 goals in the World Cup to claim the Golden Boot, scoring 3 in the final against Argentina. This ties Mbappe with England's Geoff Hurst (1966) for the most goals in a World Cup final match. Now with 4 goals combined between his 2 final appearances, Mbappe is the all-time leader in finals goals. He's only 27, folks.

A player’s role within his team shapes his ceiling. Central strikers enjoy being the focal point, wide men like Jairzinho need licence to drift inside. Attacking midfielders, like James Rodriguez, can top the charts if given freedom. Creative support is critical. Fontaine feasted on passes from Raymond Kopa, while Mbappe thrived because Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele pulled defenders around. Set-piece duties matter, too. Kane and Messi padded their totals from the spot. When assessing golden boot odds, evaluate not just the player but also his supporting cast and whether he’ll be the designated penalty taker.

The 2026 World Cup will stretch the schedule to 48 teams and potentially 8 matches for the finalists. Extra group games against lower-ranked sides could inflate totals and give a prolific striker a shot at flirting with Fontaine’s record. On the flip side, coaches will rotate more to manage legs, and a deeper bench could eat into minutes. Tracking squad depth and a manager’s rotation habits will be crucial for anyone trying to predict who will top the scoring charts in the first year under the expanded tournament format.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.