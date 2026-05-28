NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoff Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 (May 28)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Chet Holmgren Under 13.5 Points

De'Aaron Fox to Score 15+ Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 6 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

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Although Chet Holmgren is coming off a 16-point effort in a key Game 5 win, him to go under 13.5 points tonight is my favorite player prop for Game 6.

For the series, Holmgren is averaging 12.2 points per game and just hasn't had that big of a role, taking only 8.2 shots per night. He's topped 28 minutes in only three of the five games and has played more than 30 minutes just once (in the double-OT Game 1).

Having to deal with Victor Wembanyama's interior defense makes this a rough matchup for Chet, and even though the Oklahoma City Thunder have been short-handed -- check out player news page for Game 6 injury news -- Holmgren just isn't super involved offensively.

He averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 shots per game in the two previous matchups in San Antonio, and I think he'll have another quiet night.

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De'Aaron Fox has had two straight poor shooting nights, and I think that -- coupled with him sitting out Games 1 and 2 -- has created a decent buying window on him in the points market.

After scoring 15 points in Game 1, Fox has put up 12 and 9 points the last two games, shooting just 9 for 28 from the floor over those two contests, including 1 for 6 from three. We know he's a better shooter than that as he posted a 48.6% field-goal percentage in the regular season and hit 33.2% of his threes.

The good thing from the last two games is that Fox looks healthy and has played 33 and 31 minutes. The volume has been there, too, as he's hoisted at least 13 shots in every game. His shooting percentages should regress positively over time, and with the San Antonio Spurs' season on the line, Fox should continue to see healthy minutes today.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.