Thunder vs. Spurs: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3 (May 22, 2026)

Thunder vs Spurs Same Game Parlay at a Glance

San Antonio Spurs Moneyline

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 30.5 Points

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals shifts to San Antonio on Friday night, and the injury-riddled landscape of this series creates a tricky betting slate -- especially early in the day before we know confirmed actives.

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Spurs vs. Thunder Game 3: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: San Antonio Spurs Moneyline

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs May 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The San Antonio Spurs have been strong at home in these playoffs, losing just once in San Antonio, and they've proven throughout the year that they can conquer OKC, going 4-1 against them in the regular season and winning Game 1 of this series in OKC.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are likely playing without Jalen Williams today after he couldn't return in Game 2. That's a big blow as Williams is a key playmaker and scorer as well as a top-notch wing defender.

Even though San Antonio fell in Game 2, they took a heavy punch from a desperate Thunder team and still had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter. Back home in front of their fans, the Spurs can take a 2-1 series lead.

Leg 2: Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Victor Wembanyama -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wembanyama is averaging 23.0 points per game in this series, but that average is being dragged down by his road performance in Game 2 — when he was playing on tired legs after a double-overtime Game 1 marathon and still managed 21 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks.

At home in Frost Bank Center, with rest, with the crowd, and with the series tied at 1-1 and everything on the line, Wembanyama can come out with a monster performance. His regular-season scoring average against OKC was 18.4 points per game in just 25 minutes per night, but Game 1 showed what happens when he gets full run and full minutes, delivering 41 points.

The OKC defense without Williams loses a key wing defender, which is a big boost for the Spurs' offense, and I think we'll see an aggressive Wemby on the offensive end.

Leg 3: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 30.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under May 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After a low-scoring Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back in a near must-win Game 2 and netted 30 points. But as we covered in today's NBA prop bets article, this figures to be a really difficult night for SGA in the scoring department.

Assuming JW sits, the already aggressive double-teams from the Spurs may be even more frequent and intense as the Spurs could sell out to stop SGA with the Thunder missing their second-best offensive player.

Wemby's presence makes the Spurs a tough nut to crack for any offensive player, but that's particularly true for SGA, who relies on inside-the-arc points a lot more than most elite scorers, with Gilgeous-Alexander not making a three last time out.

The key thing for this prop will likely be how often SGA gets to the foul line. If the Spurs can keep SGA's free-throw attempts to a manageable number, I think Gilgeous-Alexander will be facing an uphill battle to get to 31 points on a steady diet of tough midrange twos -- no matter how good he is at them.

SGP Odds at Publication: +322

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

