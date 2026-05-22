Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 Picks Tonight: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 22, 2026)

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 Picks & Predictions - May 22, 2026 | FanDuel Western Conference Finals Game 3 • May 22, 2026 8:30 PM ET • NBC/Peacock Thunder

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Spurs Game 3 predictions, spread pick, totals analysis, and score prediction for Friday's WCF showdown at Frost Bank Center. Bet Now Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Spread SAS -1.5 Moneyline SAS -120 / OKC +102 Total 216.5 Series Tied 1-1 Today's Best Bets Best Bet • Spread San Antonio Spurs -1.5 –120 • Frost Bank Center Home floor, Wembanyama dominant, Williams out. Spurs are 5-1 at home this postseason and 5-2 vs. OKC this season. Total Bet • O/U Under 216.5 –106 • Both Reg. Games Under Spurs 99.7 defensive rating (best remaining). Both regulation games in this series came in under 216.5. Score Prediction Spurs 108 — Thunder 101 Final — 90 min Bet Now Series Context This Western Conference Finals has delivered everything a basketball fan could want through two games, a double-overtime classic in Game 1, a gutsy win by the Thunder in Game 2 and an injury report that reads like a MASH unit. The series is tied 1-1 heading to San Antonio for Game 3. The Spurs are going home, where they've been dominant all postseason. Both teams may be playing short-handed as the injury situation on both sides is genuinely chaotic heading into tip-off. 1 The Injury Landscape - This Changes Everything Before you look at a single game-film clip, you need to understand the injury situation heading into Game 3. It is the single biggest variable shaping the entire betting picture. Thunder — Injury Report Jalen Williams — Left hamstring, MRI, uncertain

Ajay Mitchell — Quad, uncertain Spurs — Injury Report De'Aaron Fox — High ankle sprain, 0 mins this series

Dylan Harper — Right hamstring, MRI Jalen Williams is Oklahoma City's second-best player. Without him OKC's offense becomes more one-dimensional. De'Aaron Fox has not played a single minute in this series. Dylan Harper, the breakout rookie who had 24 points and seven steals in Game 1, is also in question. Monitor the official Dylan Harper game-time decisions closely, the entire shape of this game changes depending on these two. 2 The Head-to-Head History Favors San Antonio 5-1 San Antonio vs. OKC — 2025-26 Regular Season Including 3-1 in Oklahoma City. The Spurs have consistently found answers against this specific team all year. OKC evened the series in Game 2 without Jalen Williams for most of the contest, a testament to how talented this Thunder squad is even in a diminished state. But the head-to-head tilt is real, and it matters most when the game is in San Antonio. 3 Wembanyama at Home Is a Different Animal 23.0 Series PPG 14.0 Series RPG 7.7 BPG Playoffs 7-0 Home Playoff Record In Game 1, he put up 41 points and 24 rebounds in a double-overtime war. In Game 2 — gassed from the OT marathon, on the road, he still managed 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. In San Antonio, with a rested crowd and his own familiar floor, Wembanyama is the most dangerous player in this series. Oklahoma City is 2-2 on the road against the spread this postseason. The Spurs have lost only once at home this postseason. 4 Stephon Castle's Turnover Crisis 20 Castle Turnovers — Games 1 & 2 Most turnovers by any player in the first two games of a Conference Finals in modern NBA history. The Thunder's defensive scheme specifically targets primary ball-handlers and forces decisions under duress. Without Fox as a secondary creator and with Harper now uncertain, Castle is carrying the entire offensive creation burden against the best defense in the NBA. San Antonio's path to a win requires Wembanyama dominating the paint, Vassell staying hot from three, and Castle limiting turnovers. At Frost Bank Center with a raucous crowd behind them, the Spurs have done harder things. 5 SGA's Load as a Two-Man Team Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a monster Game 2 -- best player on the floor, 30 points, controlled OKC's offensive flow without Williams for most of the game. But the math of asking SGA to carry this team offensively for a second straight game against a defense anchored by Wembanyama is demanding. Wembanyama held him to 7-for-23 from the field in Game 1. In Game 2, SGA was more aggressive attacking the rim and avoided Wembanyama's shot-blocking zone more intelligently, but that chess match requires maximum energy and focus on every single possession. OKC Without Williams — Secondary Options Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein (13 reb G2) Jared McCain Isaiah Joe Lu Dort 6 Totals Analysis Game 1 — Regulation Total 202 ↓ Under 216.5 Game 2 — Final Total 235 Spurs 122, Thunder 113 These two teams are made for under betting. The Spurs own the postseason's top-ranked defense at a 99.7 defensive rating. The Thunder are the second-best defensive team in the NBA. With both teams banged up, the game's offensive ceiling drops significantly. Castle's turnover issues suppress clean scoring possessions for San Antonio. The Spurs' postseason average is 109.2 points per game, efficient but not explosive. Both regulation games in this series came in under 216.5. The under is the right side here. The Picks Best Bet — Spread San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (–120) The Spurs are the pick. This is their home floor. Wembanyama is the best player in this series playing some of the best basketball of his life. Oklahoma City may be missing Jalen Williams, their second-most important offensive and defensive player. The Spurs went 62-20 this regular season, are 5-1 against OKC in the regular season, and have fallen only once at home this postseason. Even with the Castle turnover concerns and Fox uncertainty, the combination of Wembanyama's home dominance and OKC's own injury issues makes San Antonio the right side at a number as low as -1.5. Over/Under Bet Under 216.5 (–106) The Spurs' 99.7 defensive rating is the best among all remaining teams. Without Williams, OKC runs fewer plays through their second offensive option and becomes more predictable, which should lead to fewer easy baskets. Castle's turnovers kill Spurs possessions. Regulation scoring in both games in this series came in under 216.5. Ready to Bet Game 3? Spurs -1.5 • Under 216.5 • Available now on FanDuel Bet Now All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. This article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in an eligible state. Please bet responsibly. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

Frequently Asked Questions - Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 (May 22, 2026)

What is the spread for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 tonight?

The San Antonio Spurs are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 22, 2026. The moneyline is Spurs -120 and Thunder +102, with the game total set at 216.5. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on NBC/Peacock. All odds are available and subject to change at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Is Jalen Williams playing in Game 3 tonight?

Jalen Williams is questionable for Game 3 after leaving Game 2 in the first quarter with left hamstring tightness, the same hamstring that sidelined him earlier this postseason. He is undergoing an MRI and his status is genuinely uncertain heading into tip-off. De'Aaron Fox remains out for San Antonio with a high ankle sprain and has not played a single minute in this series. Dylan Harper is also questionable after leaving Game 2 with a right hamstring injury. Monitor the official NBA injury report and FanDuel's line movement in the hours before the 8:30 PM ET tip, both Williams and Fox's availability will move the spread and total significantly if confirmed either way.

Who wins Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 and what is the score prediction?

The San Antonio Spurs are the pick to win Game 3 at home. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23 points and 14 rebounds in this series and has been even more dominant at Frost Bank Center throughout the postseason, where the Spurs are a perfect 7-0. Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams, their second-most important offensive player and is 2-5 against the spread on the road this postseason. San Antonio went 5-1 against Oklahoma City during the regular season and is 62-20 overall. Our score prediction is Spurs 108, Thunder 101.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.