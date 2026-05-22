NRFI Picks Today: Best MLB No Run First Inning Prop Bets for Friday, May 22, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Guardians vs. Phillies NRFI — Sanchez 11.1 K/9 + Williams 7.3 Ks per start; dual ace matchup

Yankees vs. Rays NRFI — Gerrit Cole debut day

Rangers vs. Angels NRFI — deGrom 0.92 WHIP; Grayson Rodriguez counters for LAA

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Predictions and Best Bets: No Run First Inning Picks for Today

NRFI Pick 1: Guardians vs. Phillies — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI on Friday's slate — two of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball facing each other in the same game on the same evening. Cristopher Sanchez is averaging 8 strikeouts per game this season with a career-high 11.1 K/9, while Gavin Williams averages 7.3 strikeouts per game with 73 total strikeouts ranking fourth in MLB. Both pitchers are operating in genuinely elite territory for swing-and-miss production.

Williams struck out at least seven batters in each of his first three starts of the season and has gone at least six innings in six consecutive outings, demonstrating the workload depth needed to generate clean first-inning pitching rather than a tired arm trying to get through the opening frame. His fastball at peak velocity in the first inning — before Philly's lineup has any calibration against his release point — creates the maximum deception environment.

Sanchez's first-inning profile at Citizens Bank Park is equally compelling. His left-handed delivery with a fastball-slider combination is at maximum deception in the opening frame before Cleveland's right-handed heavy lineup has timed his arm angle. The Guardians' lineup features disciplined hitters who work deep counts — a process that is geared toward later-game production.

NRFI Pick 2: Rays vs. Yankees — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Nick Martinez (Rays) vs. Gerrit Cole (Yankees)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 22 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gerrit Cole's return to the Yankee Stadium mound is the biggest individual pitching story of Friday's entire slate, and his first-inning profile on debut day is the NRFI anchor. In his rehab starts, Cole struggled some early but appeared to be knocking off the rust lately with 14 Ks across his final two starts (10.1 IP).

The Yankees will surely manage Cole carefully today, and in that conservative framework, his first-inning approach will likely be aggressive and strike-zone-heavy — working efficiently to extend his outing as long as possible. A first-inning emergency, either through hits or walks, is the last thing the Yankees want in his debut. He'll be super focused on putting together a clean opening frame.

Nick Martinez counters for Tampa Bay, and while his first-inning profile is less dominant, the Yankees' lineup at home tends to be methodical rather than super aggressive in opening frames. The 7.5 total is Friday's second-lowest, directly supporting the NRFI.

NRFI Pick 3: Rangers vs. Angels — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (Angels)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 23 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacob deGrom can still miss bats at an elite level. He owns a 3.02 ERA and gaudy 16.9% swinging-strike rate in 2026 — a first-inning pitching profile that is among the most reliable NRFI anchors on Friday's board. His four-seam fastball averages 97.3 mph, with a max of 99.4 mph — at peak velocity in the first frame.

Grayson Rodriguez is getting the ball on the other side. Once an elite pitching prospect, Rodriguez is just returning to action after missing all of 2025 due to injury. He showed promising upside in 2024, including a 26.5% strikeout rate, and he can thrive in the first inning against a Texas offense that ranks a middling 23rd in wOBA this season.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI picks for May 22, 2026? The three best NRFI bets on Friday's slate are Guardians vs. Phillies, Rays vs. Yankees and Rangers vs. Angels. All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Gerrit Cole a good NRFI bet on his debut today? Cole will be on a strict pitch count in his first MLB start after Tommy John surgery, meaning his first-inning approach will be maximally precise and strike-zone-heavy. The Yankees manage debut returns conservatively — he can be efficient and clean in the opening frame. The 7.5 game total is Friday's second-lowest and directly supports the NRFI.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.