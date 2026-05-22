MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday, May 22, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 Strikeouts - Guardians at Phillies, 6:40 PM ET

Gavin Williams Over 6.5 Strikeouts - Guardians at Phillies, 6:40 PM ET

Jacob deGrom Under 7.5 Strikeouts - Rangers at Angels, 9:38 PM ET

Gerrit Cole Under 4.5 Strikeouts - Rays at Yankees, 7:05 PM ET

Friday's 15-game MLB slate is headlined by one of the most compelling individual pitching storylines of the entire 2026 season: Gerrit Cole makes his long-awaited return to the Yankees' rotation after Tommy John surgery, while the Guardians and Phillies deliver a genuine ace-vs-ace matchup between two of the hottest strikeout pitchers in baseball. Jacob deGrom's return to elite status closes out the Friday slate.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Bets

Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet — Guardians at Phillies

Matchup: Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM ET | Citizens Bank Park

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Cristopher Sanchez Over May 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cristopher Sanchez is averaging 8 strikeouts per game across 10 appearances in 2026, posting a career-high 11.1 K/9 across 64.1 innings — numbers that make the 6.5 threshold look soft by comparison. Sanchez has been the Phillies' most consistent starting pitcher this season, and his left-handed profile at Citizens Bank Park — a venue that leans slightly hitter-friendly but does not significantly suppress strikeout production — gives him a favorable environment to accumulate punchouts.

The matchup against the Cleveland Guardians is the piece that pushes this bet over the line. Cleveland's lineup, while talented, has an elevated swing-and-miss rate against left-handed pitching this season. Their lineup construction leans on hitters who have historically struggled with quality southpaw fastball-slider combinations — exactly what Sanchez deploys as his primary out-pitch sequence. His 11.1 K/9 is not just a career high — it ranks among the top 10 in the National League this season, and with 8 strikeouts per start as his average, Sanchez can clear this line.

Gavin Williams Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop — Guardians at Phillies

Matchup: Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM ET | Citizens Bank Park

Gavin Williams - Strikeouts Gavin Williams Over May 22 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gavin Williams owns 73 strikeouts through 10 starts in 2026, ranking fifth in MLB, with a 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 6-3 record.

Last time out, Williams earned the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven over six innings. He generated 17 whiffs while throwing 68 of his 93 pitches for strikes. His 73 strikeouts now rank fourth in MLB, and he's fanned at least seven in three of his last four starts, with the lone exception being a six-K day.

The matchup at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies lineup presents a moderate challenge, but the case for the over is built purely on Williams' production and output. Williams' six consecutive outings of at least six innings give him a good chance to pitch deep enough to accumulate seven strikeouts.

Jacob deGrom Under 7.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop — Rangers at Angels

Matchup: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels | 9:38 PM ET | Angel Stadium

Jacob deGrom - Strikeouts Jacob deGrom Under May 23 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacob deGrom owns an eye-popping 16.9% swinging-strike rate across nine appearances in 2026 — truly elite production from the two-time Cy Young winner returning from his injury arc. He is pitching as well as any starter in the American League right now. So why is the under the right play?

The answer is in the matchup and his recent workload management pattern. deGrom's strikeout line is set at 7.5 Ks with the Over at –115 and the Under at –105, and his 2026 per-game average is 6.8 strikeouts across 9 appearances.

The Los Angeles Angels present a contact-heavy lineup profile this season. Their offense has been built around putting balls in play rather than generating the high swing-and-miss rates that feed power strikeout totals. Against this offense, deGrom will need to be both locked in and efficient to reach eight punchouts.

Gerrit Cole Under 4.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop — Rays at Yankees

Matchup: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees | 7:05 PM ET | Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole - Strikeouts Gerrit Cole Under May 22 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Gerrit Cole will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Rays — his first Major League appearance of the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery last March. This is one of the most significant individual storylines of Friday's MLB slate. But for strikeout prop bettors, the return context is the key.

Across his six minor-league rehab starts, Cole was clearly rusty, posting a 4.66 ERA and fanning more than four in just two of the six outings. And now he returns against a Rays offense that has the lowest K rate in baseball.

Before his injury, Cole's K rate had already fallen to 25.4%, his worst mark since 2017. At 35 years old, Cole's days of being an elite power pitcher who racks up lofty strikeout totals may be done -- we'll have to see. But for today, the combination of limited pitch count in hir return and a low-strikeout Tampa Bay offense pushes me toward the under.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 22, 2026? The four best MLB strikeout props on Friday are: Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 (–130), Gavin Williams Over 6.5 (+100), Jacob deGrom Under 7.5 (–105), and Gerrit Cole Under 4.5 (+120). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Gavin Williams a good strikeout prop bet today? Williams ranks fourth in MLB with 73 strikeouts and averages 7.3 punchouts per start — yet FanDuel is offering the over at +100 (positive juice). You are getting paid to take the over on a pitcher who regularly exceeds 6.5 strikeouts. That is a market pricing error worth exploiting.

Is Gerrit Cole pitching today May 22, 2026? Yes. Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Cole will be activated from the IL to start against the Rays on Friday. This is his first MLB appearance since Tommy John surgery last March. His limited pitch count and reduced rehab velocity (93-96 mph) support the under on his debut.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.