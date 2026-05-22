NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3

NBA Player Props for Thunder vs Spurs Game 3 Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 30.5 Points (-118)

Ajay Mitchell to Record 4+ Assists (-108)

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder tips tonight after two outstanding games in OKC.

Looking for the best NBA props tonight? Here's our top Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 player prop bets, including SGA and Ajay Mitchell picks.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 Player Props and Odds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under May 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Assuming Jalen Williams is out, I think we'll see a San Antonio Spurs defense that has already been aggressively double-teaming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up those doubles to a new level in Game 3.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points in Game 1 -- needing OT to get there -- and 30 points in Game 2. He took 24 and 23 shots across the two games, but he's not getting many easy looks at all. His clean drives to the bucket have been few and far between thanks to the Spurs' double teams, and when SGA finds a sliver of space to drive, Victor Wembanyama is usually waiting in the paint for him, resulting in Shai having to live on tough twos.

Making things even more difficult, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't a high-volume three-point shooter, taking just three triples in Game 2 (and making none).

Relying on contested midrange jumpers is doing it the hard way, and while SGA has one of the best midrange games in recent history, it's just hard for anyone to rack up a ton of points that way -- especially if he's not getting to the FT line a bunch (six attempts in Game 2).

With the Spurs potentially ramping up their SGA doubles, I think we'll see a lower-scoring night for the two-time MVP.

To Record 4+ Assists To Record 4+ Assists Ajay Mitchell -113 View more odds in Sportsbook

Going with the same theme of San Antonio forcing the ball out of SGA's hands -- similar to what the Los Angeles Lakers did last round -- and adding in that Jalen Williams seems unlikely to play, Ajay Mitchell could have a lot more on his plate today.

When Shai passes out of the double team, the Thunder have a brief 4-on-3 advantage that they typically turn into a quality shot, and it's not always SGA's initial pass that is the potential assist -- it's often times the pass after that one, which is where Mitchell comes in.

Mitchell was in this same kind of spot in said series versus LA as Williams was sidelined and the Lakers sold out to slow SGA. Over the four games against the Lakers, Mitchell had assist outputs of 4, 6, 10 and 4 -- hitting this prop line every time.

He's played 28 and 33 minutes the first two games and has proven in these playoffs that he's capable of rising to the occasion. If JW sits, it's not a stretch to say Mitchell becomes the Oklahoma City Thunder's second-best offensive weapon, and I think he'll be in a position to amass dimes tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.