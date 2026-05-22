NHL Picks Today: Best Bets & Props for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 2 (May 22, 2026)

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Avalanche Moneyline

Carter Hart Over 28.5 Saves

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Avs vs Golden Knights Game 2: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Betting Preview

1. Game 1 result favors Vegas, but the underlying numbers favor Colorado.

The Vegas Golden Knights won 4-2, but the Colorado Avalanche generated 38 shots and controlled 5-on-5 play with a 59.3% Corsi For rate and 63.6% expected-goals share. That suggests Colorado was better territorially despite losing the opener.

2. Carter Hart is the key Vegas storyline.

Hart owns a .918 postseason save percentage, and he was excellent in Game 1. However, Colorado led the NHL in regular-season shots per game at 33.7 and also leads the playoffs in shots per 60, so Hart should face another heavy workload.

3. Colorado’s lineup depends heavily on Cale Makar’s status.

Makar missed Game 1, and Colorado looked less dynamic without him. He remains the biggest injury variable for Game 2. Vegas also has blue-line concerns, with Jeremy Lauzon out and Alex Pietrangelo on IR.

4. Vegas has the finishing edge right now.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his playoff-leading 10th goal in Game 1 while Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner continue to drive Vegas’ top-end offense. Colorado still has Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Necas, but the Avs need more finishing efficiency after Game 1.

Best Bet #1: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche May 23 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Colorado is steep at -200, but the Game 1 process was better than the result. The Avalanche generated 38 shots, controlled expected goals and now get a strong bounce-back spot at home. If Makar returns, this number becomes even more justified.

Best Bet #2: Carter Hart Over 28.5 Saves

60 Min Carter Hart Total Saves Carter Hart - Over May 23 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite prop on the board. Colorado’s shot volume is elite, and Game 1 already showed the Avs can put heavy pressure on Hart. Even if Vegas loses, Hart can clear this number.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.