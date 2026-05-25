Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (26-27) vs. San Diego Padres (31-21)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | SD: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | SD: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-4, 4.85 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-2, 2.96 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 4.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Randy Vasquez (5-2, 2.96 ERA). Luzardo's team is 3-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Vasquez's starts. The Padres are 2-1 in Vasquez's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.9%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

The Phillies vs Padres moneyline has Philadelphia as a -132 favorite, while San Diego is a +112 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Padres are -156 to cover, and the Phillies are +130.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Padres on May 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 16-14 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 52 chances this season.

The Phillies are 15-37-0 against the spread in their 52 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 13-10 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Diego has gone 9-6 (60%).

The Padres have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-29-1).

The Padres are 30-22-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 52 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .526.

He is 44th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (43) this season while batting .226 with 30 extra-base hits. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.463) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Stott has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 101st in slugging.

Gavin Sheets' 37 hits and .331 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .507.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Manny Machado is hitting .174 with five doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Miguel Andujar is batting .280 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and four walks.

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