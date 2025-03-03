Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) are big, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (37-23) on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 226.5 -549 +410

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (67.2%)

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 37 times in 60 games with a set spread.

The Rockets have 32 wins against the spread in 60 games this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Rockets games this season have hit the over on 31 of 60 set point totals (51.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 30 home games, and 17 times in 30 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the total in 18 of 30 home games (60%), compared to 15 of 30 road games (50%).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (15-14-1). Away, it is .567 (17-13-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, 12 of 30) compared to on the road (63.3%, 19 of 30).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.3 points, 5.2 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 57% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.1 points for the Rockets, plus 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Jalen Green averages 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

The Rockets are getting 13.9 points, 8.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

The Rockets receive 13.5 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Tari Eason averages 11.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

