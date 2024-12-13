Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: ABC

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (19-5) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Houston Rockets (17-8). The teams play Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total for the matchup is set at 213.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 213 -235 +194

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (72.2%)

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-9-0).

The Rockets are 16-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 11 times out of 25 chances.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 48% of the time (12 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-4-0) than it has in home games (7-5-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (50%) than away games (41.7%).

This season, Houston is 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.2%, six of 13) than away (50%, six of 12).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.2 points, 5.4 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams averages 21.8 points, 6.1 boards and 5 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace averages 7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.8 points for the Rockets, plus 10.6 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Rockets are getting 15.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets receive 19.2 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Rockets are receiving 11.8 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 6.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

