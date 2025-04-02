Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK, FDSDET, and ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first in the league scoring 32.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Cade Cunningham (eighth in the NBA with 25.7 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (42-33) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 15-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK, FDSDET, and ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15 230.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (77.6%)

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 49-24-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 40-31-4 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on 39 of 75 set point totals (52%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-11-1) than it has in road tilts (22-13-1).

At home, the Thunder go over the over/under 61.5% of the time (24 of 39 games). They've hit the over in 44.4% of away games (16 of 36 contests).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (22-14-2) than at home (18-17-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.6%, 18 of 37) compared to away (55.3%, 21 of 38).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams averages 21.2 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.3 points, 10.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 boards and 9.2 assists for the Pistons.

The Pistons receive 11.7 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.2 boards and 2.6 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with an average of 3.9 triples (third in NBA).

The Pistons receive 13.2 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.