Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KFAA and FDSOK

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (6-7) are 5.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-2) Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Paycom Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on KFAA and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 229.5 -225 +188

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (80.1%)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread nine times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over six times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 38.5% of the time (five out of 13 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-1-0) than it has at home (5-3-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of eight home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in two of five games (40%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 4-4-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 25% of the time at home (two of eight), and 60% of the time away (three of five).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 27.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 boards and 5.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (third in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 2.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 46.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 7.8 boards and 7.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Mavericks get 24.9 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

Per game, Klay Thompson gets the Mavericks 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 8.3 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 3.6 boards and 2.8 assists.

