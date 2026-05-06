Thunder vs. Lakers Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 7

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 1-0 series record into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites in the matchup, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 9:30 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 209.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 209.5 -952 +660

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.4%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-42-1).

The Lakers are 45-36-1 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this year (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total in 22 of 42 home games (52.4%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 40 matchups (57.5%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (24-16-1) than away (21-20-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 20.9 points for the Lakers, plus 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers get 23.3 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Lakers receive 12.5 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Jake LaRavia provides the Lakers 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers receive 11.5 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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