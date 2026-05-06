Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Mets taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (13-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

9:20 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SNY

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | COL: (+140)

NYM: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

NYM: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-3, 3.52 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-3, 6.09 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 6.09 ERA). Peralta and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (60.9%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

The Mets vs Rockies moneyline has New York as a -166 favorite, while Colorado is a +140 underdog at home.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -110.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Rockies contest on May 6 has been set at 9.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 35 opportunities.

The Mets are 12-23-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 14 of the 36 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.9%).

Colorado has a record of 8-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (30.8%).

The Rockies have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-20-0).

The Rockies have collected a 20-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .313, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .273.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage, and 155th in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .301 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Mark Vientos is batting .250 with a .432 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Vientos brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .192 with a .266 OBP and eight RBI for New York this season.

Benge takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .231 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has a slugging percentage of .745, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Moniak takes a 17-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield leads his team with a .412 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has collected 29 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Troy Johnston has a .381 OBP while slugging .449. Both lead his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

5/4/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/26/2026: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2026: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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