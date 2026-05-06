Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (24-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-16)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Reds.TV

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | CIN: (+142)

CHC: (-168) | CIN: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-1, 4.41 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-2, 5.57 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (4-1) for the Cubs and Brady Singer (2-2) for the Reds. Rea's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rea's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Singer starts, the Reds are 5-1-0 against the spread. The Reds are 4-1 in Singer's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.9%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-168) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -154 to cover.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds on May 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 35 opportunities.

The Cubs are 17-18-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 14-9 in those games.

Cincinnati has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

The Reds have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-13-1).

The Reds have put together a 21-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457. He's batting .300 on the season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 30th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with three doubles, four walks and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 159th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the major leagues.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (30) this season, and 15 of those have gone for extra bases.

Moises Ballesteros has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .252 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz's 39 hits, .352 on-base percentage and .528 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .275.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .275 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .254.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/5/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/20/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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