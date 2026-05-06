Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-17) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-158) | ARI: (+134)

PIT: (-158) | ARI: (+134) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+106) | ARI: +1.5 (-128)

PIT: -1.5 (+106) | ARI: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-2, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-1, 4.70 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (4-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Mike Soroka (4-1, 4.70 ERA). Skenes' team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. When Soroka starts, the Diamondbacks are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Soroka starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.3%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +134 underdog despite being at home.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are +106 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -128.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Pirates versus Diamondbacks on May 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 35 opportunities.

The Pirates are 18-17-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 9-14 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 3-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (42.9%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-12-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 22-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .257. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .486.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .301 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (28) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 32 hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has 40 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .374.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average is 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 19 walks.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .273 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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