Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6
Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (19-17) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-17)
- Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-158) | ARI: (+134)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+106) | ARI: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-2, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-1, 4.70 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (4-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Mike Soroka (4-1, 4.70 ERA). Skenes' team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. When Soroka starts, the Diamondbacks are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Soroka starts this season -- they split the games.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (53.3%)
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +134 underdog despite being at home.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are +106 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -128.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Pirates versus Diamondbacks on May 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those games.
- This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 35 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 18-17-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 9-14 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 3-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (42.9%).
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-12-2 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have a 22-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.7% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .257. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .486.
- He ranks 74th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .301 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- He is 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (28) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 32 hits.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ildemaro Vargas has 40 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .374.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- His batting average is 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .273 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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