NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 6

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to know.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.24% win probability)

Knicks (75.24% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7.5)

Knicks (-7.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Knicks -270, 76ers +220

Knicks -270, 76ers +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Spurs (70.35% win probability)

Spurs (70.35% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-9.5)

Spurs (-9.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Spurs -450, Timberwolves +350

Spurs -450, Timberwolves +350 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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