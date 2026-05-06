Pistons vs. Cavaliers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 7

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Detroit Pistons bring a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 215.5 -158 +134

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.1%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Pistons are 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 33-47-2 this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 40 times this season.

Cavaliers games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have exceeded the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've fared the same on the road, eclipsing the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has been better at home (17-23-1) than away (16-24-1).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over less frequently at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (24 of 41, 58.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 65% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (sixth in league).

The Cavaliers get 23.6 points per game from James Harden, plus 4.8 boards and 8 assists.

The Cavaliers get 18.2 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 9 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Cavaliers get 15.4 points per game from Jarrett Allen, plus 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with 2 triples per game.

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