Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (13-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-18)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

LAA: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

LAA: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 5-1, 0.84 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 4-1, 1.95 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Jose Soriano (5-1, 0.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Davis Martin (4-1, 1.95 ERA). Soriano and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Soriano's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 5-1-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox are 5-1 in Martin's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (56.5%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

The Angels vs White Sox moneyline has Los Angeles as a -162 favorite, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Angels are +128 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -154.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Angels-White Sox on May 4, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

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Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -162.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 34 opportunities.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 17-17-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 13-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

In the 32 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-0).

The White Sox have an 18-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 31 hits and an OBP of .433, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .550.

He is 73rd in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Trout will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with a double, three home runs, 11 walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Soler is hitting .239 with five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Soler has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Zach Neto has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Nolan Schanuel has three home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Schanuel has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .220 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Vargas brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 27 hits and .362 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .223 while slugging .545.

He is 129th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Colson Montgomery is batting .227 with five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .350 slugging percentage paces his team.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

4/29/2026: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/3/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/2/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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