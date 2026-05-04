Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (20-13) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-21)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Padres.TV

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | SF: (+120)

SD: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142)

SD: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-0, 2.94 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will call on Randy Vasquez (3-0) versus the Giants and Trevor McDonald. Vasquez and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Vasquez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. McDonald's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.6%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Padres, San Francisco is the underdog at +120, and San Diego is -142 playing on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Giants are -142 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +118.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Giants on May 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 33 opportunities.

The Padres are 19-14-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 34.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-15).

San Francisco has a record of 3-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (42.9%).

The Giants have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-17-3).

The Giants have put together a 14-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with 32 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .412. He's batting .269.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Manny Machado has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .229 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 121st in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.276/.333.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .377 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .281 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 92nd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has put up an on-base percentage of .354 and has 32 hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is hitting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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