Mariners vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Braves Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-10)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and BravesVsn

Mariners vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-164) | ATL: (+138)

SEA: (-164) | ATL: (+138) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-3, 4.03 ERA vs JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-0, 2.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-3) to the mound, while JR Ritchie (1-0) will get the nod for the Braves. Gilbert and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). Ritchie has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves covered in both chances. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for one Ritchie start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.1%)

Mariners vs Braves Moneyline

The Mariners vs Braves moneyline has Seattle as a -164 favorite, while Atlanta is a +138 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Braves Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -162 to cover.

Mariners vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Braves game on May 4 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 12-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won two of the four games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Atlanta has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-16-3).

The Braves are 24-11-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 34 hits and an OBP of .363, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit four homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 55th, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Cole Young has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.333/.387.

Josh Naylor has been key for Seattle with 27 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Naylor enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run and six RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 41 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .299 and slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has a .391 OBP while slugging .517. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .315.

His batting average is 16th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 25th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has put up a team-best .548 slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is hitting .321 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

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