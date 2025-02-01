Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.5 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) host De'Aaron Fox (13th, 25.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (24-23) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 236.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 236 -290 +235

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.8%)

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 29 times in 46 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 18-27-2 this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 47 chances this season.

The Kings have hit the over 55.3% of the time this season (26 of 47 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering 16 times in 23 home games, and 13 times in 23 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in 13 of 23 home games (56.5%), compared to 10 of 23 road games (43.5%).

This season, Sacramento is 9-15-1 at home against the spread (.360 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-12-1 ATS (.409).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (56%, 14 of 25) compared to on the road (54.5%, 12 of 22).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21.1 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.5 points, 12.4 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 14.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings.

The Kings are receiving 25.1 points, 5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Fox.

The Kings are getting 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Malik Monk averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Kings get 11.9 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

