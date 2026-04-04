Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (61-16) are big, 24-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (21-57) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK. The point total for the matchup is 239.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -24 239.5 -7692 +2200

Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (88.8%)

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 36-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 40-38-0 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 78 chances this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 59% of the time this season (46 of 78 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (18-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-18-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road tilts (56.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than on the road (.500, 19-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more frequently at home (27 of 40, 67.5%) than on the road (19 of 38, 50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.9 points, 1.7 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 9.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski averages 11.3 points, 7.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh provides the Jazz 14.6 points, 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cody Williams' numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 48% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 4.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from John Konchar.

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