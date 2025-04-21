Thunder vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 22

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

The Oklahoma City Thunder are double-digit 15-point favorites in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15 229.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (75%)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 41 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47 times in 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better when playing at home, covering 29 times in 42 home games, and 25 times in 40 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-17-2).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 25 of 41 on the road (61%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists for the Grizzlies.

Per game, Desmond Bane provides the Grizzlies 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Ja Morant averages 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists. He is sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists. He is making 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

