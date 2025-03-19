Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-PH

The Oklahoma City Thunder (56-12) are 9-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (23-45) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-PH. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Thunder vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 229.5 -391 +310

Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (88.4%)

Thunder vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 43 times in 68 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 68 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 36 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 39 times in 68 opportunities (57.4%).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (22-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-13-0).

When playing at home, the Thunder go over the total 58.8% of the time (20 of 34 games). They've hit the over in 47.1% of games on the road (16 of 34 contests).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .324 (11-23-0). Away, it is .441 (15-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 18 of 34 times at home (52.9%), and 21 of 34 away (61.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.4 points, 11.1 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 boards.

Isaiah Joe averages 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Alex Caruso is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 15.1 points for the 76ers, plus 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

The 76ers receive 13.2 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Guerschon Yabusele provides the 76ers 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 43% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Joel Embiid averages 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

