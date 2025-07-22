The Top 5 Rookie Running Backs For Fantasy Football in 2025

Targeting rookie running backs in fantasy football has become more common in recent years, and there are a handful of rushers from the 2025 NFL Draft who could make an impact for their respective teams in the upcoming campaign. Despite Ashton Jeanty headlining this year's group of incoming rookie running backs, he's not the only first-year back who has a case of returning immediate value in fantasy football.

Following a 2023 season where Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs finished as top 10 running backs in half-PPR formats as rookies, Bucky Irving emerged as the most productive rookie back in an underwhelming 2024 class, finishing as the RB14 a season ago.

Will Jeanty be the clear top option among this year's rookie running backs? Or will other first-year backs rival his production?

Let's dive into the top five rookie running backs in fantasy football for the 2025 season, and discuss their outlooks ahead of their debuts in the NFL.

Note: Odds are subject to change after this article is published. The ADPs (average draft position) used in this article come from FantasyPros' Consensus ADP for half-PPR leagues.

Top Rookie RBs for Fantasy Football 2025

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Overall ADP: 9.5 (RB5)

Upon naming Pete Carroll their new head coach and bringing in Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders didn't waste any time addressing the running back position in this year's draft, selecting Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick. Jeanty put together one of the most productive seasons in college football history in 2024 for his final year at Boise State, totaling 2,739 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on 397 touches.

According to PFF, Jeanty tallied the fifth-most yards per attempt (7.3), most missed tackles forced (125), most yards after contact per attempt (5.42), and most runs of 10-plus yards (55) among college backs with 100-plus attempts during the 2024 regular season. While handling 830 touches across his three seasons at Boise State can be viewed as a negative, Jeanty's immense workload in college suggests the Raiders aren't going to hesitate to give him all he can handle in 2025, which is why he's one of the first backs off the board in fantasy football drafts.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Ashton Jeanty +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Aside from playing alongside a solid signal-caller (Geno Smith), the Raiders don't currently have another running back on their depth chart that should put a massive dent in Jeanty's workload. Although Vegas' offensive line could return inconsistent results, Jeanty's expected volume in this new-look offense is more than enough for him to pay off his ADP.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Overall ADP: 44.5 (RB17)

If there's a rookie running back who has the talent and environment to outperform Jeanty, it's certainly Omarion Hampton of the Los Angeles Chargers. As the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, Hampton registered the 11th-most yards after contact per attempt (4.35), 5th-most missed tackles forced (73), and 3rd-most runs of 10-plus yards (45) of the college backs with 100-plus attempts in 2024.

Aside from having the prototypical size of a three-down back at 6-foot, 221 pounds, Hampton flashed his receiving chops by accumulating 67 receptions, 595 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. While the Chargers signed Najee Harris earlier in the offseason, he's been placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list to begin the team's training camp due to suffering an eye injury on July 4, allowing Hampton to get more valuable reps with the starters.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Omarion Hampton +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Besides Ladd McConkey, the Bolts lack a bonafide target-earner in their offense, and J.K. Dobbins just hauled in a career-best 32 catches in 2024, though it resulted in only 153 receiving yards. Being attached to Justin Herbert and an offensive line that PFF ranked at No. 10 ahead of the 2025 campaign undoubtedly improves Hampton's stock in fantasy football, as well.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

Overall ADP: 61.8 (RB23)

The presence of Rhamondre Stevenson could make things a bit difficult for TreVeyon Henderson in his rookie season, but the New England Patriots didn't hesitate to take him with their second pick in this year's draft at No. 38 overall. Henderson was part of a lethal backfield duo alongside Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State in 2024, which limited him to 171 touches, 1,300 scrimmage yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2024 en route to the Buckeyes winning the National Championship.

Despite splitting touches with Judkins, Henderson logged the 8th-most yards per attempt (6.9) and 15th-most yards after contact per attempt (4.17) among college backs with 100-plus attempts a season ago. Along with Henderson also posting 1,560 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns on 210 touches as a freshman in college, he averaged an impressive 11.1 yards per reception on 77 catches throughout his four years at Ohio State.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 TreVeyon Henderson +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Under new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots want to develop a physical identity on both sides of the ball, and surround second-year quarterback Drake Maye with as many weapons as possible. With Stevenson ranking 36th out of 46 running backs with 100-plus attempts in yards per attempt (3.9) while finishing with the most fumbles (7) in the same sample last season, it may not be long before Henderson sees the bulk of the touches in New England's backfield.

Kaleb Johnson, Steelers

Overall ADP: 66.8 (RB25)

Despite playing in an Iowa offense that averaged the 16th-fewest yards per game (328.8), Kaleb Johnson still managed to earn the 17th-most yards per attempt (6.4), 8th-most yards after contact per attempt (4.42), and 4th-most runs of 10-plus yards (43) of the college backs with 100-plus attempts in 2024. Johnson will remain in black and yellow uniforms after spending three years at Iowa, as the Pittsburgh Steelers took the talented back in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even with the Steelers bringing in veteran Aaron Rodgers in hopes to provide the team with improved quarterback play, we all know offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to pound the rock. While I've been a supporter of Jaylen Warren in recent years, Pittsburgh hasn't shown any signs of wanting him to handle an increased workload, and they likely want someone to take on the Najee Harris role, which led to Harris amassing 255-plus carries and 1,034-plus rushing yards in each of the last four seasons.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Kaleb Johnson +3000 View more odds in Sportsbook

The lack of receiving production in college for Johnson could be due to Iowa being a team that had below-average quarterback play and a lack of passing volume, so there shouldn't be major concerns on his pass-catching ability entering the NFL. Considering that the Steelers are desperate for someone to generate explosive plays on the ground, Johnson is primed to receive a decent workload sooner rather than later.

RJ Harvey, Broncos

Overall ADP: 61.3 (RB21)

In terms of ADP, RJ Harvey tends to be taken in fantasy football drafts before Henderson and Johnson as many are intrigued by his potential role on the Denver Broncos. Along with head coach Sean Payton typically favoring backs with versatile skill sets, the departure of Javonte Williams paves the way for someone in Denver's backfield to carve out a decent-sized workload in 2025.

During the 2024 college football season, Harvey notched the 9th-most yards per attempt (6.8), 7th-most missed tackles forced (69), and 2nd-most runs of 10-plus yards (54) of the backs with 100-plus attempts. The fact that Harvey earned the seventh-lowest pass block grade by PFF (21.2) in the same sample from above could be something or nothing, but if he's unable to be trusted in pass protection, it may take him some time to earn meaningful playing time in Denver's offense.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 R.J. Harvey +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

At the same time, Bo Nix had the eighth-fewest average completed air yards per attempt (4.5) among qualified quarterbacks in 2024, via NextGenStats, and the Broncos' offensive line has been ranked No. 2 in PFF's rankings. Additionally, Harvey's biggest competition for touches is Jaleel McLaughlin (an undersized back who has yet to eclipse 140 touches in each of his first two seasons) and oft-injured J.K. Dobbins, who recently signed just a one-year, $2.75 million deal that could be worth over $5 million with incentives.

