Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and MNNT

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-198) | MIN: (+166)

LAD: (-198) | MIN: (+166) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.10 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-9, 5.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tyler Glasnow (1-1) to the mound, while Chris Paddack (3-9) will answer the bell for the Twins. Glasnow and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Glasnow's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have an 8-11-0 ATS record in Paddack's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Paddack's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.7%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Twins, Los Angeles is the favorite at -198, and Minnesota is +166 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Dodgers are +110 to cover, and the Twins are -132.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

The Dodgers-Twins contest on July 23 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (60.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 26-9 when favored by -198 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 54 of 99 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 42-57-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 12 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 96 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-52-5).

The Twins have put together a 48-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 106 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .614. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 123rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a double and two walks.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .326 with 45 walks and 49 runs scored.

Andy Pages has 18 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Pages has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.583), while leading the Twins in hits (91, while batting .292).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .262 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Willi Castro has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

7/21/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/9/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/15/2023: 9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2022: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/9/2022: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/13/2022: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

