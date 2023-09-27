FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
The Three NFL Teams DeSean Jackson Would Join If He Returned

FanDuel TV
FanDuel TV@FanDuelTV
The Three NFL Teams DeSean Jackson Would Join If He Returned

DeSean Jackson's currently a free agent after most recently playing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Could a return be on the horizon?

When the Pro Bowl wide receiver joined Kay Adams Tuesday on 'Up & Adams' he highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins as the three teams he'd prefer to play for if he returned to the NFL.

Below is the clip discussed above:

Check out the full interview below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 am to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode can be found live and on-demand on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.