The Three NFL Teams DeSean Jackson Would Join If He Returned

DeSean Jackson's currently a free agent after most recently playing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Could a return be on the horizon?

When the Pro Bowl wide receiver joined Kay Adams Tuesday on 'Up & Adams' he highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins as the three teams he'd prefer to play for if he returned to the NFL.

Below is the clip discussed above:

Is there a @DeSeanJackson10 comeback incoming…and where would he go?



A @heykayadams investigation pic.twitter.com/50hbICnvjT — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 26, 2023

Check out the full interview below:

